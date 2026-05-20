Firefighters respond to reported house fire in Huber Heights neighborhood

HUBER HEIGHTS — Firefighters responded to a house in Huber Heights early Wednesday.
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The fire was reported around 3:52 a.m. at the 6800 block of Stonehurst Drive, according to Huber Heights Dispatchers.
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No other information is currently available.
We have a news crew heading to the scene and will continue to update this story.
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