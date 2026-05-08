Firefighters respond to reported house fire in Miami County

TROY — Firefighters responded to a reported house fire in Miami County early Friday.

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Troy firefighters were dispatched around 3:45 a.m. to a structure fire at the 2400 block of Lefevre Road, according to Miami County dispatchers.

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No other information is currently available.

We have a news crew heading to the scene and will continue to update this developing story.

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