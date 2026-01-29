Home believed to be total loss following morning fire in Montgomery County

JEFFERSON TWP. — A Jefferson Township home is believed to be a total loss after a large fire on Thursday morning.

Jefferson Township firefighters were dispatched around 8 a.m. to the 5100 block of Tucson Drive on a reported structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

Jefferson Township Fire Chief Gregory Wilcox was the first on the scene, and he told News Center 7 that fire was coming out of the windows and doors of the home.

“I jumped out of the car and ran so fast for - checking for injuries or anyone still trapped,” he said. “I didn’t even have my gloves with me.”

Everyone inside the home was able to get out safely, but the fire tore through the roof and damaged most of the house.

Battling a fire like that isn’t easy, according to Wilcox. With sub-zero wind chills, taking care of firefighters becomes a key part of the operation. Extra crews from neighboring departments were brought in to help cycle firefighters out, in an effort to keep them warm.

“Crews go inside, work interior, come out, and then we put them in a vehicle, whether it be EMS or one of the engines, just to warm them back up,” Wilcox said.

All of the water it takes to put out the fire also presents a challenge. Any water that blows in the wind freezes, often on firefighters and their gear.

The water also freezes to the roads and sidewalks, which is why salt crews were standing by.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

