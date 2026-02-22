Firefighters respond to reported house fire in Trotwood neighborhood

TROTWOOD — Several firefighters responded to a reported house fire in a Trotwood neighborhood on Sunday night.

Trotwood firefighters were dispatched around 5:42 p.m. to the 4100 block of Natchez Avenue on a reported house fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch supervisor.

No other information is available.

We have a news crew heading to the scene and will update this story.

