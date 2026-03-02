Firefighters respond to reported house fire in Wapakoneta neighborhood

WAPAKONETA — Firefighters responded to a reported house fire in a Wapakoneta neighborhood on Sunday night.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Wapakoneta firefighters were dispatched around 10:15 p.m. to a reported structure fire at the 400 block of Park Street, according to an Auglaize County Sheriff dispatcher.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Father, son killed; 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-75
- 4 suspects in custody after attempted armed robbery at local restaurant
- Light snow expected for some Monday morning, then very wet conditions take over
No other information is currently available.
News Center 7 is working to learn whether anyone is injured and the estimated cost of damages.
We will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group