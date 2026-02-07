Firefighters respond to reported residential fire in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — Firefighters responded to a reported residential fire in Miami County on Saturday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 11:22 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 5000 block of Ohio Highway 55 on reports of a residential structure fire, according to a Miami County Dispatcher.

TRENDING STORIES:

It is unclear if anyone was inside the structure when the fire started, according to the dispatcher.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group