Firefighters respond to reported residential fire in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — Firefighters responded to a reported residential fire in Miami County on Saturday morning.
Around 11:22 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 5000 block of Ohio Highway 55 on reports of a residential structure fire, according to a Miami County Dispatcher.
It is unclear if anyone was inside the structure when the fire started, according to the dispatcher.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
This is a developing story.
