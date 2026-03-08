Firefighters respond to residential fire in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Firefighters responded to a residential fire in Montgomery County on Sunday morning.

Around 9:39 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 15600 block of Chicken Bristle Road on reports of a structure fire, according to an Englewood Police and Fire dispatcher.

Everyone was able to evacuate the residential structure, according to the dispatcher.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

