Firefighters respond to semi fire near Ohio interstate overpass

CINCINNATI — Several firefighters responded to a semi fire near an Ohio interstate overpass on Sunday.

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Officers and firefighters were dispatched around 6:50 p.m. to a reported crash involving a semi in Cincinnati, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Photos show the front of a semi-truck engulfed in flames under the Interstate 71 overpass near Heritage Bank Center.

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Smoke could be seen throughout downtown Cincinnati.

OHGO’s website reports that I-71 northbound is closed at U.S. 50.

U.S. 50 is also closed in both directions past I-71.

We will continue to follow this story.

Semi Fire I-71 Overpass Cincinnati Photo courtesy of WCPO-TV (WCPO-TV)

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