Firefighters respond to semi fire near Ohio interstate overpass

CINCINNATI — Several firefighters responded to a semi fire near an Ohio interstate overpass on Sunday.
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Officers and firefighters were dispatched around 6:50 p.m. to a reported crash involving a semi in Cincinnati, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.
Photos show the front of a semi-truck engulfed in flames under the Interstate 71 overpass near Heritage Bank Center.
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Smoke could be seen throughout downtown Cincinnati.
OHGO’s website reports that I-71 northbound is closed at U.S. 50.
U.S. 50 is also closed in both directions past I-71.
We will continue to follow this story.
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