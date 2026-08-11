Firefighters respond to structure fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Dayton on Tuesday morning.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Around 10:35 a.m., Dayton firefighters were dispatched to the 2800 block of Whittier Ave on reports of a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
TRENDING STORIES:
- LIVE UPDATES: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for most of region
- UPDATE: Over 33,000 people without power as storms move through the Miami Valley
- Well-known Mexican restaurant closing this month in Kettering
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]