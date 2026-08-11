Firefighters respond to structure fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Dayton on Tuesday morning.

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Around 10:35 a.m., Dayton firefighters were dispatched to the 2800 block of Whittier Ave on reports of a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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No injuries have been reported at this time.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

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