Firefighters respond to structure fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Dayton early Saturday morning.

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Around 6:13 a.m., Dayton fire crews were dispatched to the 1100 block of Chelsea Avenue on reports of a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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Additional information was not immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the fire and if anyone was injured.

We will update this story.

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