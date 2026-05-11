Firefighters respond to structure fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Dayton early Monday morning.

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Dayton Fire crews responded to the 1300 block of Clement Avenue around 5:20 a.m. on reports of a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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As of 5:34 a.m., the fire was labeled under control, according to the dispatch sergeant.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will update this story.

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