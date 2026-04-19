Firefighters respond to reported structure fire in Miamisburg

Firefighters respond to structure fire in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Miamisburg on Sunday afternoon.

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Around 3:20 p.m., crews were dispatched to the 1000 block of Richard Street on reports of a structure fire, according to the Miami Valley Fire District on social media.

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Additional information was not immediately available.

The fire department asked people to avoid the area in their post.

This is a developing story.

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