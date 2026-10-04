Firefighters respond to vacant house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a vacant house fire in Dayton on Sunday morning.
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Just before 9 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to the 4600 block of St. Johns Ave on reports of a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
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The house was reported to be vacant, according to the sergeant.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
Additional details were not immediately available.
This is a developing story.
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