Firefighters respond to vacant house fire in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters responded to a vacant house fire in Dayton on Sunday morning.

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Just before 9 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to the 4600 block of St. Johns Ave on reports of a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

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The house was reported to be vacant, according to the sergeant.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.

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