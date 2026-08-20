Firefighters respond to water rescue in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — Several crews responded to a water rescue in Preble County early Thursday.

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Camden firefighters were dispatched around 12:30 a.m. to the 7500 block of Camden Road on a reported water rescue, according to Preble County dispatchers.

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Flooding was reported along Camden Road near Terry Court due to heavy rain on Aug. 20.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Preble County until 2:45 a.m., as previously reported.

News Center 7 is working to learn how many people were rescued and if anyone was injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

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