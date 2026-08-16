Firefighters responded to reported house fire in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Several firefighters responded to a reported house fire in Montgomery County on Saturday.

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The fire was reported just before 11:20 p.m. on Vinal Street and Taft Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center supervisor.

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Firefighters from Jefferson Township, Trotwood, and Dayton were at the scene.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that no injuries were currently reported.

We are working to learn what caused the fire and the estimated cost of damage.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

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