Firefighters responded to reported house fire in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Several firefighters responded to a reported house fire in Montgomery County on Saturday.
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The fire was reported just before 11:20 p.m. on Vinal Street and Taft Avenue, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center supervisor.
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Firefighters from Jefferson Township, Trotwood, and Dayton were at the scene.
Dispatchers told News Center 7 that no injuries were currently reported.
We are working to learn what caused the fire and the estimated cost of damage.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
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