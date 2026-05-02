Firefighters responding to reports of barns on fire in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Firefighters are responding to reports of fire at multiple barns in Darke County.

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The fire was reported in the 9800 block of Beam Road, southeast of Ansonia, around 3:15 p.m., according to a Darke County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher.

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The dispatcher said two barns were reported to be on fire.

We’re working to learn more about the cause of the fire and if anyone was hurt. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

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