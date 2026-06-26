Firefighters return to Vandalia home, put out burning debris, rescue missing cat

(City of Vandalia Division of Fire (via Facebook))

Photo contributed by City of Vandalia Division of Fire (via Facebook)

VANDALIA — Firefighters returned to a home that was previously on fire and rescued a cat on Thursday.

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The initial fire happened in the 500 block of Clyde Place around 3 p.m., according to a previous report.

The city of Vandalia Division of Fire said in a social media post that crews returned to address some smoke and extinguish debris that was not out.

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Firefighters conducted another search of the home. They rescued the homeowner’s cat.

“Kitty is safe and sound at the neighbors,” the department wrote.

A firefighter was hospitalized with minor injuries sustained during the fire attack, the division previously told News Center 7.

The house was heavily damaged, and fire investigators are working to determine the cause.

The American Red Cross is responding to assist the residents.

The Butler Township, Englewood, Union, and Huber Heights Fire Departments helped Vandalia on scene.

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