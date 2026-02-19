Firefighters on scene of apartment fire near local Meijer

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire in Miami Township on Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called to the scene at Orchard Run Road just before 5:30 pm., according to a social media post from the Miami Valley Fire District.

No additional information is available at this time.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

