Firefighters on scene of church fire in Clark County

Firefighters on scene of church fire in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD — Firefighters are responding to a report of a fire at a church in Clark County.

Crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of Moorefield Street in Springfield, according to a Clark County Dispatcher.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

No additional information was available.

The News Center is working to determine whether anyone was injured and the total amount of damage the fire caused.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group