Firefighters on scene of house fire in Shelby County

HOUSTON — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in a Shelby County neighborhood.

The call came out around 12:13 a.m. to the 3100 block of OH-66 in Houston, according to a Shelby County Dispatcher.

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The dispatcher said that the residents inside the home have been evacuated.

Unknown injuries have been reported at this time.

News Center 7 is working to learn what started the fire, and if any injuries have been reported.

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