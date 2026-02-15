Firefighters on scene of vacant structure fire in Trotwood

Firefighters on scene of vacant structure fire in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Firefighters responded to a vacant structure fire in Trotwood on Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 7:47 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Hanna Ave on reports of a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.

TRENDING STORIES:

The structure is believed to be vacant, according to the sergeant.

Emergency scanner traffic indicated that there was heavy fire through the roof when crews arrived.

This is a developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group