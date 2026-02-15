Firefighters on scene of vacant structure fire in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Firefighters responded to a vacant structure fire in Trotwood on Sunday morning.
Around 7:47 a.m., crews were dispatched to the 200 block of Hanna Ave on reports of a structure fire, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sergeant.
The structure is believed to be vacant, according to the sergeant.
Emergency scanner traffic indicated that there was heavy fire through the roof when crews arrived.
This is a developing story.
