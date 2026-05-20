Firetruck hit while responding to crash on I-71 in Warren County

FILE - Lights flash on top of a police car in Philadelphia, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

WARREN COUNTY — Authorities are investigating a series of crashes that occurred on Interstate 71 in Warren County early Wednesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lebanon Post responded to reports of a three-car crash on I-71 south near Union Township around 1:30 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

An OSHP spokesperson said a preliminary investigation found a 56-year-old Indiana woman was driving a Subaru south on I-71 at the time of the crash.

The driver lost control and veered left, striking the concrete approach slab of the bridge overpass.

She returned to the southbound lanes and hit a Peterbilt semi-truck driven by a 34-year-old Clarksville man.

The Subaru then hit a Mack semi-truck, driven by a 45-year-old Mississippi man.

As a result of the collision, the Mack semi went off the left side of the interstate and hit a guardrail.

The Peterbilt semi was struck in the fuel tank and lost diesel fuel across the southbound lanes while coming to a stop.

The passenger in the Subaru had to be extricated by mechanical means, according to the spokesperson.

The driver and passenger were both hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Indiana woman was found to be at fault for this crash and was cited for Failure to Maintain Reasonable Control of a Motor Vehicle, the spokesperson said.

While responding to this crash, a Deerfield Township Fire Department firetruck was hit by a Mack Anthem semi-truck.

The spokesperson said this crash happened around 1:49 a.m. in the same location.

A preliminary investigation found that the firetruck was initially in the middle lane and pulled to the right to block the lane.

The engine was struck by a Mack Anthem semi-truck, which was driven by a 56-year-old Indiana man.

No one was injured in this crash, the spokesperson said.

All southbound lanes on I-71 were closed during the crash investigation and cleanup.

The spokesperson added that there was an additional crash involving two other semi trucks, but the Warren County Sheriff’s Office is handling it.

All southbound lanes were open at approximately 8:30 a.m.

The first two crashes remain under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]