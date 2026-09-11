First armadillo arrives in Ohio without human help

BUTLER COUNTY — Butler County researchers have documented the first armadillo in Ohio to arrive without human assistance.

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Experts believe the discovery demonstrates that armadillos are expanding their range farther north into colder regions.

The animal was found after being struck by a vehicle approximately four miles from Miami University’s campus.

The finding provides physical proof that the species is moving naturally into northern areas previously believed to be unsuitable for their survival.

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Tereza Jeskova, a biology professor at Miami University, commented on the unexpected discovery of the animal in Butler County.

“The most surprising thing is that, the habitat, the climate that this species is inhabiting and expanding into, it’s much colder than what we thought these animals can sustain,” Jeskova said.

Historically, Ohioans had to visit a zoo to see an armadillo in person. With evidence that the species is moving northward on its own, researchers note that residents may soon see the animals outdoors in their natural surroundings across the Buckeye State.