First-of-its-kind event targets food insecurity, hunger in the Miami Valley

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — One in six people in the Miami Valley does not know where their next meal will come from, and people are having conversations to help combat that.

News Center 7's Xavier Hershovitz was there as Montgomery County leaders and organizations worked to find new ways to make sure people don't go hungry.

Montgomery County held a first-of-its-kind conference, hoping to find new ways to make sure people aren’t going hungry and have access to healthy foods.

Ashley Mack, the community initiatives manager with the Montgomery County Office of Strategic Initiatives, was one of the many people who made the first Local Foods Conference happen.

“We’re bringing together the sellers of local food and the buyers of local food,” Mack said. “We have lots of local producers here that don’t necessarily know how to get into our local markets to sell food.”

