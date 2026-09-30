First rabid bat found in Clark County since 2021 leads to human exposure

CLARK COUNTY — Health officials have identified a rabid bat in the Village of Medway in Bethel Township, marking the first rabid bat found in Clark County since 2021.

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A resident who handled the bat is receiving life-saving post-exposure prophylaxis treatment following a response by Clark County Health Department staff.

Rabies is caused by a virus transmitted through animal contact and is almost always fatal in humans once symptoms begin.

Over the last 20 years, bats have been the only animals to test positive for rabies in Clark County.

The Clark County Health Department warned that the presence of one infected animal indicates other rabid animals may be in the area.

Health officials recommend that all dogs and cats be vaccinated against rabies and that humans and domestic pets avoid all wildlife.

Rabies exposure can occur through a bite or scratch, which can be very small and easily go unnoticed.

Exposure can also happen through direct skin contact with a bat or when a bat is found in a room with a sleeping person, an unattended child, or anyone unable to reliably communicate.

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Health officials advise anyone who believes they have been exposed to seek immediate medical attention at an emergency room.

When a bat is found in a home, health officials advise capturing it safely so it can be tested.

Residents should avoid touching the bat with bare hands, keep people and pets away, and isolate the animal in one room by closing doors and windows.

The bat should be captured using a container like a box or coffee can and cardboard and never with towels or blankets.

Captured bats should not be brought to urgent care or emergency room facilities, as medical centers do not conduct rabies testing on animals.

Those who cannot safely capture a bat can contact a wildlife specialist or the Clark County Health Department at 937-390-5600 or info@clarkhealthohio.gov for guidance.

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