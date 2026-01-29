First responders battle extreme cold, icy conditions

Extreme cold makes it hard for anyone working outside, including first responders, to do their jobs.

Crews battled a fire on Lobata Place in Harrison Township Wednesday night.

The water they used to douse the flames turned into a sheet of ice.

Harrison Township Battalion Chief Dave Nangle said the bitter cold complicated things for crews.

“The smoke was hanging real low to the ground, and it was hard to tell which building was actually on fire when they got here,” he said.

Nangle said they called in more manpower from Dayton, Clayton and Englewood to make sure they had enough crews to rotate in and out of the cold.

The fire didn’t hurt anyone but he’s worried the ice still could.

“We’ve contacted our road department to come out once we cleared so they can salt everything down,” Nangle said.

He said the home is not a total loss, but those who live there will have to find somewhere else to stay.

