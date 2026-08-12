First responders, city administration clap in students on first day back to school

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Students from a local elementary school received a warm welcome from first responders on Tuesday morning.

In a social media post, the Harrison Township administration lined the entrance to welcome students back to Valerie Elementary.

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Members of the Harrison Township Fire Department and Sheriffs from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office gave hugs and fist bumps to the students.

Service Department members, trustees, and administration cheered on the students and joined in clapping as they walked into school.

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