First responders hold large-scale terrorism response training exercise at the area mall

MIDDLETOWN — First responders simulated a terrorist attack at a local mall on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The City of Middletown Division of Fire and the Middletown Division of Police conducted a large-scale training exercise at Towne Mall on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., according to a press release.

TRENDING STORIES:

First responders from Middletown and neighboring communities responded to a simulated terrorist incident.

The simulated incident involved an explosive device that was detonated inside the mall and two active shooters present within the facility.

“The drill was designed to test our interagency operability, our communications, and our command control,” Deputy Chief Jeff Spaulding said. “It allows us, when we can do these [trainings], to see where is it that we have strengths and where do we have weaknesses.”

The departments and agencies that participated in the training exercise included:

Warren County Emergency Management Agency (EMA)

Butler County Emergency Management Agency (EMA)

Ohio State Highway Patrol

Franklin Fire/EMS

Franklin Township Fire/EMS

Monroe Police Department

Monroe Fire/EMS

Trenton Police Department

Butler County Sheriff’s Office

Butler County Bomb Squad

Warren County Sheriff’s Office

CareFlight

Atrium Medical Center

The City of Middletown thanked all the departments that participated in the training, as well as the volunteers and students from Butler Tech, Warren County Career Center, and Bishop Fenwick High School who portrayed victims during the training exercise.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group