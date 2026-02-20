First responders rescue dog from icy pond

(Courtesy of the City of Middletown)

MIDDLETOWN — Firefighters rescued a dog from an icy pond in Middletown on Thursday.

The City of Middletown said firefighters were called to the 4300 block of S. Dixie Highway for a dog trapped in icy water.

Upon arrival, crews quickly worked to pull the dog out of the small pond.

Photos from the city show a firefighter in the water guiding the pup to safety.

In an update Thursday night, the city said the dog has been identified as ‘Ru Ru,’ and they’re in the process of reuniting them with their family.

The Middletown Division of Fire conducted an ice rescue at Smith Park just 10 days before this call.

