First responders rescue dog trapped in pond

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — First responders rescued a dog that was trapped in a pond in Butler County Sunday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The St. Clair Township Fire Department said its crews responded to the 500 block of Warwick Road on reports of a dog in the pond around 6 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Upon arrival, firefighters found a dog approximately 10 feet offshore in the water.

Photos from the scene show that some parts of the pond are covered in ice, while others are not.

As additional crews got on scene, they completed a rescue using a sheriff’s deputy’s dog leash, according to the department.

The owners took the dog to the vet after it was out of the water.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group