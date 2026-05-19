First responders on scene of reported water rescue in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD — First responders are on scene of a water rescue call in Englewood Monday evening, an Englewood police and fire dispatcher confirmed.

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The water rescue was reported along Lienesch Drive near the Stillwater River and the Englewood Recreation Reservoir around 7:30 p.m.

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Additional information wasn’t immediately available.

News Center 7 crews are on scene working to learn more.

We will continue to follow this story.

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