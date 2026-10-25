First round of 2026 high school football playoff matchups announced

MIAMI VALLEY — Several area schools will play in the first round of the 2026 high school football playoffs this week.
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The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OSHAA) announced the matchups on Sunday.
The top four teams in each region get a first-round bye. The remaining teams will play on Friday.
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Several area high schools will play on Friday night, according to OSHAA.
Kickoff for each will be at 7 p.m. on Oct. 30.
Here is the breakdown:
Division I Region 2
- No. 12 Beavercreek at No. 5 Hillard Bradley
- No. 10 Fairmont at No. 7 Grove City
- No. 9 Miamisburg at No. 8 Hillard Darby
No. 2 Springfield and No. 4 Wayne each got first-round byes.
Division I Region 4
- No. 10 Little Miami at No. 7 Springboro
- No. 9 Middletown at No. 8 Lebanon
Division II Region 8
- No. 12 Butler at No. 5 Troy
- No. 10 LaSalle at No. 7 Talawanda
- No. 9 Withrow at No. 8 Badin
No. 3 Trotwood-Madison got a first-round bye. They will play the winner of Columbus West/Edgewood on Nov. 6
Division III Region 12
- No. 11 Alter at No. 6 Indian Hill
No. 1 Bellbrook finished the regular season at 10-0 while No. 2 Tippecanoe went 9-1. Both earned first-round byes.
Division IV Region 16
- No. 12 Clinton-Massie at No. 5 Urbana
- No. 10 Dunbar at No. 7 Valley View
- No. 9 Kenton Ridge at No. 8 Oakwood
Division V Region 20
- No. 12 Preble Shawnee at No. 5 Summit Country Day
- No. 11 Greeneview at No. 6 Bishop Fenwick
- No. 10 Greenon at No. 7 Carlisle
- No. 9 Dayton Christian at No. 8 Arcanum
Graham, Miami East, and Waynesville each got first-round byes.
Division VI Region 24
- No. 12 Versailles at No. 5 Portsmouth West
- No. 11 St. Bernard-Elmwood Place at No. 6 Mechanicsburg
- No. 10 Covington at No. 7 Huntington
- No. 9 St. Henry at No. 8 Madison-Plains
Tri-Village finished the regular season at 10-0 and earned a first-round bye.
Division VII Region 28
- No. 12 Fort Recovery at No. 5 Waynesfield-Goshen
- No. 10 Ridgemont at No. 7 New Bremen
- No. 9 Tri-County North at No. 8 Fort Loramie
Marion Local, Ansonia, Riverside, and Minster each got first-round byes.
The higher-seeded teams will serve as hosts through the first three rounds of the playoffs. The regional playoffs will follow a bracket format and be played at neutral sites on Nov. 20, OHSAA said.
The state semifinals will be Nov. 27 at neutral sites.
The state championship games are Dec. 3-5 at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton.
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