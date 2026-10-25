First round of 2026 high school football playoff matchups announced

Troy vs Butler on Oct. 2, 2026

MIAMI VALLEY — Several area schools will play in the first round of the 2026 high school football playoffs this week.

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The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OSHAA) announced the matchups on Sunday.

The top four teams in each region get a first-round bye. The remaining teams will play on Friday.

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Several area high schools will play on Friday night, according to OSHAA.

Kickoff for each will be at 7 p.m. on Oct. 30.

Here is the breakdown:

Division I Region 2

No. 12 Beavercreek at No. 5 Hillard Bradley

No. 10 Fairmont at No. 7 Grove City

No. 9 Miamisburg at No. 8 Hillard Darby

No. 2 Springfield and No. 4 Wayne each got first-round byes.

Division I Region 4

No. 10 Little Miami at No. 7 Springboro

No. 9 Middletown at No. 8 Lebanon

Division II Region 8

No. 12 Butler at No. 5 Troy

No. 10 LaSalle at No. 7 Talawanda

No. 9 Withrow at No. 8 Badin

No. 3 Trotwood-Madison got a first-round bye. They will play the winner of Columbus West/Edgewood on Nov. 6

Division III Region 12

No. 11 Alter at No. 6 Indian Hill

No. 1 Bellbrook finished the regular season at 10-0 while No. 2 Tippecanoe went 9-1. Both earned first-round byes.

Division IV Region 16

No. 12 Clinton-Massie at No. 5 Urbana

No. 10 Dunbar at No. 7 Valley View

No. 9 Kenton Ridge at No. 8 Oakwood

Division V Region 20

No. 12 Preble Shawnee at No. 5 Summit Country Day

No. 11 Greeneview at No. 6 Bishop Fenwick

No. 10 Greenon at No. 7 Carlisle

No. 9 Dayton Christian at No. 8 Arcanum

Graham, Miami East, and Waynesville each got first-round byes.

Division VI Region 24

No. 12 Versailles at No. 5 Portsmouth West

No. 11 St. Bernard-Elmwood Place at No. 6 Mechanicsburg

No. 10 Covington at No. 7 Huntington

No. 9 St. Henry at No. 8 Madison-Plains

Tri-Village finished the regular season at 10-0 and earned a first-round bye.

Division VII Region 28

No. 12 Fort Recovery at No. 5 Waynesfield-Goshen

No. 10 Ridgemont at No. 7 New Bremen

No. 9 Tri-County North at No. 8 Fort Loramie

Marion Local, Ansonia, Riverside, and Minster each got first-round byes.

The higher-seeded teams will serve as hosts through the first three rounds of the playoffs. The regional playoffs will follow a bracket format and be played at neutral sites on Nov. 20, OHSAA said.

The state semifinals will be Nov. 27 at neutral sites.

The state championship games are Dec. 3-5 at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton.

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