First snow flakes possible Friday

DAYTON — A stubborn area of low pressure that is slowly moving off the Eastern Seaboard still brings moisture down off the Great Lakes. This moisture will be in the form of rain and snow.

Futurecast

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Most of Friday will be dry with only the small chance of a few rain drops as temperatures stay around 40 degrees. But with a northerly wind and temperatures falling quickly into the evening, any leftover moisture will fall in the form of a few snowflakes between a few rain drops.

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No snowfall accumulation is expected, just the shock factor of the first flakes of the season. The best chances of seeing these flakes will be north of I70 and east of I75 late afternoon and evening as temperatures begin to drop near that freezing mark.

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