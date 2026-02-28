Flames, smoke fill sky after house fire in Dayton neighborhood

DAYTON — Smoke and flames filled the sky after a house fire in a Dayton neighborhood on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Dayton firefighters responded around 6 p.m. to a house fire at the 400 block of Pritz Avenue near Xenia Avenue.

TRENDING STORIES:

An iWitness7 reporter sent photos and video from the scene.

They show flames and smoke filling the sky.

News Center 7 is working to determine if anyone was injured and the estimated cost of damages.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group