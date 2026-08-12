Flash flood emergency for parts of the area

DAYTON — A Flash Flood Emergency has been issued for Union and Wayne Counties in Indiana until 7:15 p.m.

A Flash Flood Emergency has been issued for Wayne County, Indiana, until 8:15 p.m.

In Indiana, Wayne County is under a Level 3 Travel Watch, Randolph County is under a Level 2 Travel Watch, and Union County is under a Level 1 Travel Advisory.

A Flood Warning has been issued for Union and Wayne Counties in Indiana and Auglaize, Butler, Darke, Mercer, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, Shelby, and Warren Counties until 8 p.m.

A Flood Warning was issued for Butler County until 8:15 p.m.

Life-threatening flash flooding is ongoing in Wayne County, Indiana. Move to higher ground and don’t travel unless absolutely necessary. This is Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

All of the Miami Valley is under some sort of flood alert. Rivers, creeks, and streams are starting to overflow. Roads may easily flood. Please don’t drive through flooded roads. Turn around, don’t drown.

Flooding concerns continue in the Miami Valley

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Wayne County and Union County in Indiana are seeing life-threatening flash flooding this Wednesday afternoon. Move to higher ground if you live in this area. Do not travel unless it’s absolutely necessary or if an evacuation has been ordered. Several inches of rain have fallen in this area, with even more heading through the rest of the afternoon.

Flooding concerns continue in the Miami Valley

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While the threat for severe weather is lower than Tuesday, a few storms may come with damaging straight-line winds. Not nearly as widespread, though. The serious concern is for continued flooding storms through the afternoon hours. This should be tapering off past 8 p.m. this evening.

Flooding concerns continue in the Miami Valley

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