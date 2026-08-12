Flash flooding forces emergency rescues across 15 blocks in Cambridge City

The Whitewater River cuts through Cambridge City, and it has overflowed its banks, and there are cars underwater on Route 40.

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. — There is some devastating flooding in Cambridge City, Ind., in Wayne County, which is just across the Ohio state line.

Wayne County Sheriff Randy Retter told News Center 7’s John Bedell the rescue efforts are stretching the limits of first responders due to the number of rescues they’ve had.

The Whitewater River cuts through Cambridge City, and it has overflowed its banks, and there are cars underwater on Route 40.

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At one point, Sheriff Retter told News Center 7 they had a 15-square block area in downtown Cambridge City where they had to get people out of their homes.

Mike Gregory, of Cambridge City, said, “I just hope this is over with soon. It’s kind of a funny nightmare. I don’t know what to think about it.”

Gregory and his wife were rescued by firefighters from rising flood waters at their home.

Nilda Gregory, of Cambridge City, said she told firefighters she was just going to stay on the second floor of her house. Firefighters responded and said she needed to be rescued and to hurry up because they had others who needed rescued too.

The Gregorys ended up at the Golay Center, which is a community center in Cambridge City, which is being used as a shelter. The center was without power after a nearby substation ended up underwater.

Another resident, Michael Austin, said, “Was gone maybe five minutes, put it on higher ground, came back to get our second vehicle and water had already been up three feet.”

Austin ended up at the shelter too, along with his 87-year-old mother, Mary. Firefighters had to pull her through the window of Michael’s home and onto a boat.

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Austin had flagged down firefighters as he stood in waist-deep water outside his house.

“So thankful they rescued her or us, and I jumped in the boat. And then we went and got another guy, and they brought us to safety. So it was pretty scary,” Austin said.

It was a harrowing and hectic trip for many people. But having a place to get out of the rain and grab a hot meal, even in the dark, we could see gratitude shining through.

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