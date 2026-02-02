FLIGHT: A Survivor’s Story - Today on News Center 7 at 5 pm and 11 pm

News Center 7 Anchor James Brown sits down with a survivor who recounts a fiery explosion and crash, and his family’s life in the aftermath.

Flight: A Survivor's Story - Monday at 5PM and 11PM on News Center 7

CEDARVILLE — When you see the video, you’ll wonder how anyone could survive. One moment, they were flying; the next, their plane crashed in a fiery explosion of twisted metal.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

But somehow, every person on board walked away

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 Anchor James Brown sits down with a survivor who recounts those terrifying moments, and his family’s life in the aftermath.

Watch Flight: A Survivor’s Story, a two-part series, today on News Center 7 at 5 PM and 11 PM.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group