FLOCK cameras help find woman with Alzheimer’s in 25 minutes

HUBER HEIGHTS — A local police department said FLOCK cameras helped to reunite a family after a woman went missing.

The Huber Heights Police Department shared on social media that FLOCK cameras in the area helped police to locate a missing woman with Alzheimer’s on Nov. 19.

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Around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, a woman with Alzheimer’s disease had left her home in a vehicle, leaving her family worried for her safety.

Officers quickly entered the vehicle’s information into the FLOCK system and located the vehicle traveling northbound on Old Troy Pike near U.S. Route 40.

By 10:10 a.m., just 25 minutes after the initial call, officers located the vehicle and safely stopped it. The woman was found safe.

“This is one example of how technology, quick action, and cooperation between law enforcement agencies can make a meaningful difference in our community,” the department said.

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