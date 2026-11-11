Flock cameras in Ohio await new regulations to prevent misuse

DAYTON — There could soon be new rules for putting safeguards on Flock cameras across Ohio.

The controversial cameras were a big focus in Dayton in May when city leaders suspended the program after the police chief said the cameras were being misused.

A few weeks later, the city covered all of its Flock cameras with bags. City leaders still have not decided on the program’s future; however, similar allegations of misuse have prompted other Ohio cities to take a closer look at their Flock camera programs.

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Now law enforcement is asking state lawmakers to pass new regulations on these cameras by the end of the year.

The goal is to allow law enforcement to use the cameras while addressing privacy and abuse concerns.

Victoria King, of Dayton, said, “I don’t feel comfortable with it.”

She is worried about how automated license plate readers such as Flock cameras are handled across Ohio.

“With the invasion of privacy, especially if I like to drive over here five times. My data is getting collected five times a day. And, I don’t know, I just don’t like that,” King said.

She is just one of many people News Center 7 talked to in Dayton who want to see lawmakers put guardrails in place.

Maria Kilgore, of Dayton, said, “Make sure that our data and our location and things aren’t being used without our knowledge and consent.”

It’s something that state lawmakers are taking seriously in Columbus. They are already looking at banning data from the cameras being sold.

This week, they added strict penalties for people who abuse license plate readers such as Flock cameras, with regular audits to see who is accessing the data.

Jay McDonald, Fraternal Order of Police of Ohio President, said, “We need to make sure that standards are put in place.

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McDonald said he signed a letter to every state lawmaker and the top law enforcement associates asking for these changes. The goal is to keep this tool available for law enforcement in Ohio.

“The technology is too important for keeping our community safe,” McDonald said.

News Center 7 reached out to Flock about the bill.

In a statement, a spokesperson said it “supports thoughtful, bipartisan legislation that puts strong privacy, transparency, and accountability guardrails in place while preserving law enforcement’s ability to use technology responsibly to keep people safe.”

“I think it would be good for, you know, stopping certain crimes or figuring out certain crimes,” King said.

The Fraternal Order of Police is confident that lawmakers will get this bill to Gov. Mike DeWione before the end of the year.

If it doesn’t, lawmakers will have to start the process over again next year.

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