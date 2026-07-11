Flood Advisory, Flash Flood Warning issued for some counties

Flood Advisory, Flash Flood Warning issued for some counties

MIAMI VALLEY — Some counties could see flooding as rain moves through the Miami Valley on Saturday.

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A Flood Advisory is in effect for Clinton, Darke, Greene, Preble, and Warren counties until 3 p.m. on Saturday. Clark, Miami, and Montgomery counties are under a Flood Advisory until 5:15 p.m.

Wayne County, Indiana, and Darke and Preble counties are under a Flash Flood Warning until 3:30 p.m.

Clinton and Warren Counties are under a Flash Flood Warning until 4:30 p.m.

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Pockets of heavy downpours and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Areas south of Interstate 70 could see some storms with damaging winds.

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