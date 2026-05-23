Flood Advisory issued for parts of the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for parts of the Miami Valley.

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TRENDING STORIES:

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Counties under the advisory include Miami, Clark, Greene, Warren, Montgomery, and Butler until 4 a.m.

Champaign, Union, and Logan Counties are under a Flood Advisory until 5 a.m.

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