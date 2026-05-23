Flood advisory posted for Miami Saturday morning as rain chances continue

A flood advisory is in effect for parts of the Miami Valley

DAYTON — A flood advisory is in effect until 11:45 a.m. Saturday for the possibility of flooding in low-lying and flood prone areas. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

The Flood Advisory is issued for Butler, Champaign, Clark, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren counties until 11:45 AM Saturday. This means flooding is possible due to excessive rainfall.

This from the National Weather Service: “At 835 AM EDT, local law enforcement reported minor flooding on several roadways in Montgomery County. Between 2 and 4inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible.”

A flood advisory is in effect for parts of the Miami Valley

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Rain chances continue while lowering heading through the rest of this Memorial Day weekend. Monday being the driest.

A flood advisory is in effect for parts of the Miami Valley

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Sunday morning and evening are looking dry, but a few thunderstorms are possible during the early to mid afternoon hours.

A flood advisory is in effect for parts of the Miami Valley

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