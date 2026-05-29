Flood recovery assistance offered after heavy rains in Clark Co.

CLARK COUNTY — The Clark County Emergency Management Agency (CCEMA) is offering assistance with flood recovery after heavy rain moved through the region this week.

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CCEMA is working with Southern Baptist Disaster Relief to help residents impacted by recent flooding, according to a CCEMA spokesperson.

This includes helping people get rid of mold.

As previously reported, part of South Charleston Road was closed due to flooding. Crews gathered piles of flooded debris from the fields.

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Residents are advised to return to their flooded homes with caution.

Mold can start growing within 24 hours to 48 hours. Floodwater can have sewage, chemicals, fuel, and other contaminants, CCEMA said.

People also need to pay attention to their electrical systems and appliances before using them.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend drying structures as quickly as possible to reduce any long-term mold and structural damage, CCEMA stated.

Contact (937) 521-2177 if you need flood assistance.

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