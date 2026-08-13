Flood warnings continue for parts of region; morning fog possible

MIAMI VALLEY — A Flood Warning is in effect for Darke and Preble counties in Ohio until 1 p.m. It also includes Wayne County in Indiana.

A Flood Watch continues for the entire region until 11 a.m.

We will see dry conditions today, but it won’t last long.

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Morning fog is possible. The low visibility will be dangerous with flooded roads.

TRENDING STORIES:

It will be dry for most of today, with highs in the low 80s.

Heavy rain is possible late tonight into Friday morning.

Showers and a few storms are likely to end the work week. Flooding becomes a concern again with highs in the low 80s.

We are expected to dry out next week.

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