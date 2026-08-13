Flood warnings continue for parts of region; morning fog possible

MIAMI VALLEY — A Flood Warning is in effect for Darke and Preble counties in Ohio until 1 p.m. It also includes Wayne County in Indiana.
A Flood Watch continues for the entire region until 11 a.m.
We will see dry conditions today, but it won’t last long.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Morning fog is possible. The low visibility will be dangerous with flooded roads.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Portion of I-70 washed away by Wayne County flooding; Westbound lanes closed
- ‘Just kept getting higher;’ Woman recounts being rescued from car during historic Wayne Co. flooding
- Serial bank robber pleads guilty to robbing local KeyBank
It will be dry for most of today, with highs in the low 80s.
Heavy rain is possible late tonight into Friday morning.
Showers and a few storms are likely to end the work week. Flooding becomes a concern again with highs in the low 80s.
We are expected to dry out next week.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]