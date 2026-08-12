LIVE UPDATES: Flash Flood Warning issued for part of region

MIAMI VALLEY — UPDATE: @ 3:08 a.m.

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Wayne County until 6:15 a.m.

-INITIAL STORY-

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the entire region until 11 p.m. tonight.

Flood Alerts for Wednesday Photo from: Britley Ritz/Staff (Britley Ritz/Staff)

More showers and storms with heavy rain are possible on Wednesday.

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Storms are still possible through the early morning hours.

We could see strong storms. Heavy rains may pose a flooding threat once again.

TRENDING STORIES:

In addition to early morning storms, we could see more rain throughout the afternoon. Strong to severe storms are possible, but nothing like Tuesday.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the southwestern side of the Miami Valley under a marginal to slight risk.

It will stay humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Chances for showers and storms continue through this weekend.

Storm Center 7 will continue to update throughout the day.

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