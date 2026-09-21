Stay Informed: Flood Warning in effect for Greene County

MIAMI VALLEY —
A Flood Warning is in effect for Greene County until 1:45 a.m.
A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire region until 8 a.m.
Roadways may be covered with water, especially along Interstate 70 and South.
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TRENDING STORIES:
- STAY INFORMED: Multiple schools delayed, closed after overnight storms
- Flooding closes several streets in Xenia, police say
- PHOTOS: Heavy rain, storms leave damage across Miami Valley
Severe weather and heavy rain have moved out of the Miami Valley.
Scattered showers and a few storms are expected on Monday.
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