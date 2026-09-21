Stay Informed: Flood Warning in effect for Greene County

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MIAMI VALLEY —

A Flood Warning is in effect for Greene County until 1:45 a.m.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire region until 8 a.m.

Roadways may be covered with water, especially along Interstate 70 and South.

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TRENDING STORIES:

Severe weather and heavy rain have moved out of the Miami Valley.

Scattered showers and a few storms are expected on Monday.

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