Flood watch now in effect for the Miami Valley

Flood watch now issued for much of the Miami Valley

DAYTON — A flood watch means conditions are favorable for flash flooding to overflow rivers, creek, streams, and even roads. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

The flood watch is in effect for most of the Miami Valley through 2 a.m. Thursday. Please stay weather aware, especially if you’re in a flood prone area.

Flood watch now issued for much of the Miami Valley

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The heavy showers and thunderstorms could be happening off and on all day long Wednesday. No severe weather is expect, and flooding shouldn’t become a widespread concern. Rainfall totals generally look to be between 0.5 to 1.5 inches with isolated spots reaching more than 2 inches under the heaviest downpours.

Flood watch now issued for much of the Miami Valley

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After Wednesday, we are entering into a much needed dry stretch. The following rest of the week into the weekend will be dry with temperatures in the 70s.

Flood watch now issued for much of the Miami Valley

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