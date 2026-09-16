Flooding becomes a problem with increased storm chances

DAYTON — The Miami Valley is now under a slight excessive flood risk Wednesday. Flash flood warnings were issued for parts of the Valley already this morning, but additional heavy rains are expected late afternoon and evening.

Excessive Rainfall Forecast

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A stalled boundary will wiggle over the Valley through the beginning of next week as an area of high pressure to our south keeps it from moving. Rainfall totals will amount to 2 inches across the Valley through Sunday. Isolated higher amounts are possible.

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Fortunately, this will not be an event where it rains every hour of every day. However, there will be heavy downpours throughout the afternoon and evening hours lingering into the overnight and early morning hours of nearly each day. Friday will be the only dry day with the front pushing toward the Ohio River.

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