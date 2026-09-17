Flooding closes part of busy road in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY — Part of a busy Logan County road is closed due to flooding.

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The Huntsville Volunteer Fire Department said in a social media post that State Route 117 is “impassable.”

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They said that Lima Street between the traffic lights and Fruit Street is closed until later Thursday morning.

The department added that one vehicle was already stuck in water and several semis tried to drive through high water, according to the social media post.

“When heavy rain causes flooding, roadways can become dangerous in a matter of minutes,” the social media post said. “Never drive through high water.”

The department is encouraging drivers to stop, turn around, and find an alternate route.

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