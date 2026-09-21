Flooding closes several streets in Xenia, police say

An iWitness7 viewer sent video of a flooded street in Greene County. Heavy rain flooded several streets in Xenia, including Alabama Drive.

XENIA — Flooding closed several streets in Xenia.

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The Xenia Division of Police said in a social media post that there is flooding all over town.

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Storms and heavy rain moved through the Miami Valley on Sunday night.

Police asked drivers to avoid S. Detroit and High Streets.

They also want people not to travel on E. Third and W. Second Streets, as well as Home Avenue, according to the social media post.

An iWitness7 viewer sent video of flooding on Alabama Avenue in Xenia.

Fire officials told our news crew that they evacuated several homes due to flooding.

News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

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